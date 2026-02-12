Left Menu

Woman killed in wild animal attack in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

A woman was killed in an attack by a wild animal in the Haldwani area of Uttarakhands Nainital district on Thursday morning, officials said. The incident has caused panic in the area, with residents demanding the forest department to install cages and take immediate action to capture the animal.

PTI | Haldwani | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was killed in an attack by a wild animal in the Haldwani area of Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Thursday morning, officials said. The incident occurred in the Fatehpur range. Forest officials are investigating whether the attack was carried out by a tiger or a leopard, they said. According to the officials, the victim, identified as Sathi Devi, had gone to the forest with a group of women to collect fodder for cattle. A wild animal lying in wait suddenly attacked her, killing her on the spot. The other women managed to escape and informed the villagers. Upon receiving information, a team from the forest department and police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The incident has caused panic in the area, with residents demanding the forest department to install cages and take immediate action to capture the animal. Forest officials said they have increased patrolling and are working to trace the animal. They have advised villagers to remain alert and avoid entering the forest alone.

