Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Ukrainian arms producers receive first wartime export licences, Kyiv says

It has sought to raise money ⁠from allied ​governments and investors for its home-grown ⁠defence industry and set up joint production initiatives with foreign companies. "We need investment to produce the drones that our guys on the battlefield need today," ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Ukrainian arms producers receive first wartime export licences, Kyiv says

Ukrainian arms producers have received the first wartime licences to export their goods abroad, Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Kyiv's National Security and Defence ‌Council said on Thursday. Kyiv recently took the politically sensitive decision to export weapons while it fights a war against Russia as it seeks funds to expand its domestic defence industry and tries to use its innovative weapons as diplomatic leverage to strengthen its alliances. In ‌a statement on social media, Umerov did not specify which enterprises had received a license but said Ukraine's ‌annual production capacity in the defence sector exceeds $55 billion. A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters dozens of export applications had been approved.

Ukraine has limited budget funds, but has accumulated vast amounts of battlefield experience and innovative weapons during four years of war

with Russia. It has sought to raise money ⁠from allied ​governments and investors for its home-grown ⁠defence industry and set up joint production initiatives with foreign companies.

"We need investment to produce the drones that our guys on the battlefield need today," ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters on Wednesday. Drones are already being produced in the UK under such an initiative, and Zelenskiy said he will ​soon take delivery of the first Ukrainian drone made in Germany, where he is expected to attend the Munich ⁠Security Conference this weekend.

The Ukrainian leader said he would discuss exports and further joint production facilities at the forum. MORE THAN 1,000 DEFENCE COMPANIES

Umerov said the ⁠interdepartmental ​government commission which approves arms exports had already held its first meeting in eight months. Since it was attacked by Russia in February 2022, Ukraine's defence sector has boomed, and now comprises more than 1,000 companies, most of them new private ⁠sector enterprises.

Zelenskiy said recently Ukraine has 450 drone producers; small and cheap unmanned aerial vehicles are now responsible for a majority ⁠of strikes on battlefield targets. "In ⁠the areas of UAVs, electronic warfare and reconnaissance, our capabilities already exceed the volume of domestic procurement," Umerov wrote. "Coordinated exports allow us to attract investment, scale up production and launch new technologies ‌for the Ukrainian ‌army."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana: Group of boys fatally stabs Class-10 student in Kaithal

Haryana: Group of boys fatally stabs Class-10 student in Kaithal

 India
2
Two IEDs defused, Naxal memorial to slain chief Basavaraju razed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Two IEDs defused, Naxal memorial to slain chief Basavaraju razed in Chhattis...

 India
3
Gang held for duping man with fake Europe tour offer after car purchase in Kochi

Gang held for duping man with fake Europe tour offer after car purchase in K...

 India
4
Defying disability, Nanded teen writes Class XII exam with his feet

Defying disability, Nanded teen writes Class XII exam with his feet

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026