All Eyes on Cape Town as Ramaphosa Delivers SONA Tonight

The stage is set at Cape Town City Hall as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) at 7pm tonight, marking the formal opening of Parliament’s programme for the year.

Held in terms of Section 42(5) of the Constitution, SONA takes place during a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), bringing together Members of Parliament, former Presidents, members of the judiciary and other dignitaries.

Setting the National Agenda

The Presidency has described SONA as an annual moment to mobilise all sectors of society toward national development.

“The State of the Nation Address (SONA) is an annual overview delivered by the President to mobilise all sectors of society to secure ongoing development in the country.

“The Joint Sitting provides an opportunity for the President to reflect on progress made, highlight key achievements, flag challenges, and outline government’s policy direction and programme of action for the year ahead.”

During SONA 2026, President Ramaphosa is expected to outline key interventions for the upcoming financial year, addressing domestic priorities alongside South Africa’s continental and international relations.

“The State of the Nation Address remains an important national milestone, reinforcing the strength and resilience of South Africa’s constitutional democratic system,” the Presidency said.

A Venue Rich in History

This year’s address will once again be delivered at Cape Town City Hall, adjacent to the Grand Parade — the historic site where former President Nelson Mandela made his first public appearance after 27 years in prison.

The symbolic setting underscores the constitutional and democratic foundations underpinning the annual address.

Budget Scaled Back to R7 Million

Parliament Secretary Xolile George confirmed that the budget for SONA 2026 stands at just over R7 million, significantly lower than previous years.

“Last year we budgeted R15.5 million and we spent R12.3 million. Equipment alone was R9.1 million,” George said.

He noted that major cost drivers typically include broadcasting equipment and ICT infrastructure. Unlike last year — when additional costs were incurred through hosting guests at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (ICC) — this year’s arrangements include a marquee, with related costs covered by Public Works.

“We are aiming to significantly reduce the costs of hosting SONA,” he said.

Parliament’s Oversight Role

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza emphasised that SONA represents more than ceremony — it is the anchor for Parliament’s oversight responsibilities.

“SONA provides the anchor around which oversight, lawmaking, budget scrutiny and public participation are organised,” she said.

“It is the moment when the President accounts to the nation on progress made. He outlines priorities for the year and presents government’s programme of action. These commitments become the benchmark against which Parliament measures executive performance.”

Didiza described the occasion as a reaffirmation of Parliament’s constitutional mandate to hold the executive to account, legislate in the public interest and facilitate meaningful public participation.

“We want to assure South Africans that Parliament is operationally ready, institutionally focused and firmly committed to ensure that this State of the Nation Address sets the tone for a year of intensified oversight, responsive lawmaking and tangible delivery,” she said.

How to Watch

The address will be broadcast live on television and radio, and streamed via the official social media channels of the Presidency and Parliament.

As the parliamentary gears turn and anticipation builds, tonight’s SONA will set the policy tone for the year ahead — and provide a critical benchmark against which government performance will be measured.