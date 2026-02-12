Left Menu

Punjab minister conducts surprise check at govt school in SAS Nagar, flags poor conditions

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at a government senior secondary school in SAS Nagar district, and directed the officials to submit a detailed project report within a week for revamping the campus in Hoshiarpur village.

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:00 IST
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at a government senior secondary school in SAS Nagar district, and directed the officials to submit a detailed project report within a week for revamping the campus in Hoshiarpur village. Expressing dissatisfaction over the poor condition of classrooms, Bains asked the director of secondary education to immediately send an inspection team to the school, and ensure the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR). He said the school, located close to state capital Chandigarh, would be developed as a model institution. The minister directed the officials to carry out repairs, construct ICT-enabled classrooms and modernise student uniforms. He also asked the school principal to display students' artwork in the corridors. Bains interacted with the students and took feedback on the quality of education, encouraging them to aim high and work hard, an official statement said. The principal informed the minister that the playground was being upgraded at a cost of Rs 15 lakh, it said. Bains directed that the playground should remain open for local children in the evenings. The minister also asked the teachers to prepare a list of requirements and submit it to the inspection team, assuring that necessary steps would be taken to upgrade the school infrastructure and bring government schools on par with private institutions.

