Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays courtesy visit to President Murmu

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met President Droupadi Murmu in a courtesy visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. President Murmus firm faith in the values of the Constitution serves as a guiding light for all of us, the chief minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:38 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met President Droupadi Murmu in a courtesy visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. After the meeting, Gupta, in a post on X, hailed the President's humble personality and unwavering commitment to inclusive development while discharging the role of the highest constitutional office. President Murmu's firm faith in the values of the Constitution serves as a guiding light for all of us, the chief minister said.

