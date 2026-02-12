Left Menu

Delhi Police clinch 2nd All India Police T20 Cricket Tournament title

Delhi Police clinched the 2nd All India Police T20 Cricket Tournament North Zone crown, outclassing the Railway Protection Force RPF by nine wickets in the final at Karnal, Haryana on Thursday. Delhi Police then defeated Punjab Police in the semi-final to secure a place in the final of the North Zone tournament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:53 IST
Delhi Police clinch 2nd All India Police T20 Cricket Tournament title
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police clinched the 2nd All India Police T20 Cricket Tournament (North Zone) crown, outclassing the Railway Protection Force (RPF) by nine wickets in the final at Karnal, Haryana on Thursday. Opting to bowl, Delhi Police restricted RPF to 137 runs before chasing down the target in 14.5 overs. Manish Dhillon played a key role in the victory, scoring 63 runs off 41 balls. He was adjudged the 'Man of the Match' for his performance and was also named the 'Best Batsman' of the match. Placed in Pool A along with four other teams, Delhi Police advanced to the semi-finals after winning all their league matches. The team registered victories against Himachal Pradesh Police, RPF, Border Security Force (BSF) and Haryana Police to qualify for the knockout stage. Delhi Police then defeated Punjab Police in the semi-final to secure a place in the final of the North Zone tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar court sentences man to death in triple murder case

Bihar court sentences man to death in triple murder case

 India
2
After Rs 9.12 lakh crore budget, CM Adityanath posts his photo with BrahMos

After Rs 9.12 lakh crore budget, CM Adityanath posts his photo with BrahMos

 India
3
Cough syrup smuggling case: Varanasi properties of key accused's father worth Rs 28 cr attached

Cough syrup smuggling case: Varanasi properties of key accused's father wort...

 India
4
Abhishek still weak, playing Pakistan game could be \"touch and go\"

Abhishek still weak, playing Pakistan game could be \"touch and go\"

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026