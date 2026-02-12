Delhi Police clinch 2nd All India Police T20 Cricket Tournament title

Delhi Police clinched the 2nd All India Police T20 Cricket Tournament (North Zone) crown, outclassing the Railway Protection Force (RPF) by nine wickets in the final at Karnal, Haryana on Thursday. Opting to bowl, Delhi Police restricted RPF to 137 runs before chasing down the target in 14.5 overs. Manish Dhillon played a key role in the victory, scoring 63 runs off 41 balls. He was adjudged the 'Man of the Match' for his performance and was also named the 'Best Batsman' of the match. Placed in Pool A along with four other teams, Delhi Police advanced to the semi-finals after winning all their league matches. The team registered victories against Himachal Pradesh Police, RPF, Border Security Force (BSF) and Haryana Police to qualify for the knockout stage. Delhi Police then defeated Punjab Police in the semi-final to secure a place in the final of the North Zone tournament.

