UK billionaire Ratcliffe says he is sorry people were offended by immigration comments

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:39 IST
​British billionaire ​Jim Ratcliffe ‌said on ​Thursday he was sorry ‌that people took taking offence to his comments on immigration ‌after he was criticised by ‌Prime Minister Keir Starmer for saying the country had been "colonised ⁠by ​immigrants".

"I ⁠am sorry that my choice of ⁠language has offended some people ​in the UK and ⁠Europe and caused concern but it ⁠is ​important to raise the issue of controlled ⁠and well-managed immigration that supports economic ⁠growth," ⁠Ratcliffe said in a statement.

