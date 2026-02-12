Left Menu

Competition Comm slaps Rs 27 cr fine on computer chip maker Intel Corp for unfair biz practices

Competition Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 27.38 crore on Intel Corp for indulging in anti-competitive practices with respect to India-specific warranty policy for its boxed microprocessors. However, considering the mitigating factors including the discontinuation of the aforesaid policy w.e.f. 01.04.2024, the Commission reduced the amount and imposed a penalty of Rs 27.38 crore on Intel, the release said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:42 IST
Competition Comm slaps Rs 27 cr fine on computer chip maker Intel Corp for unfair biz practices
  • Country:
  • India

Competition Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 27.38 crore on Intel Corp for indulging in anti-competitive practices with respect to India-specific warranty policy for its boxed microprocessors. The penalty has been imposed on the company for abusing its dominant position in the market for Boxed Micro Processors (BMPs) for desktops in India. In a statement on Thursday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said the India-specific warranty policy was discriminatory in comparison with Intel's warranty policies in China, Australia and rest of the world. The Commission also found the policy to have limited the choice of consumers and parallel importers, and thereby causing an appreciable adverse effect on Indian consumers. Considering the fact that the India-specific warranty policy was in place for eight years, the regulator imposed the penalty translating to 8 per cent of the average relevant turnover of Intel. ''However, considering the mitigating factors including the discontinuation of the aforesaid policy w.e.f. 01.04.2024, the Commission reduced the amount and imposed a penalty of Rs 27.38 crore on Intel,'' the release said. Further, CCI has directed Intel to widely publicise the withdrawal of the impugned India-specific warranty policy, and submit a compliance report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindalco Q3 PAT drops 45% to Rs 2,049 cr

Hindalco Q3 PAT drops 45% to Rs 2,049 cr

 India
2
Cricket-Mosca brothers power Italy to maiden T20 World Cup victory in 10-wicket win over Nepal

Cricket-Mosca brothers power Italy to maiden T20 World Cup victory in 10-wic...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Jet engine maker CFM studies plan B for next fuel-saving design, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Jet engine maker CFM studies plan B for next fuel-saving design, s...

 Global
4
China tightens grip on rare earth metals to counter US-led push to end its monopoly

China tightens grip on rare earth metals to counter US-led push to end its m...

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026