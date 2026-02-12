India Targets 100 GW Nuclear Power by 2047, Capacity to Triple by 2032

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that India’s nuclear energy programme has entered a decisive expansion phase, driven by policy reforms, strengthened fuel security and growing private sector participation, with clearly defined capacity targets extending up to 2047.

The Minister said India’s installed nuclear power capacity has already more than doubled over the last decade and will continue to scale rapidly as nuclear energy becomes a central pillar of the country’s long-term clean energy transition.

Nuclear Capacity Roadmap: 100 GW by 2047

Dr. Singh informed Parliament that India’s installed nuclear capacity has risen from 4,780 MW in 2014 to 8,780 MW today.

He outlined an ambitious expansion trajectory:

22,380 MW by 2031–32

47 GW by 2037

67 GW by 2042

100 GW by 2047

He asserted that India is moving forward with self-reliance and confidence, and that geopolitical developments will not derail ongoing nuclear projects.

Kudankulam Units on Track

Replying to questions on the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, Dr. Singh said:

Units 3 and 4 are targeted for completion by 2026–27

Units 5 and 6 are scheduled by 2030

He dismissed concerns that shifting geopolitical equations, including developments in India–US relations, would disrupt progress.

Tracing the project’s history, he noted:

Conceived in 1988

Construction began in 2002

Unit 1 became operational in December 2014

Two units operationalised within the last decade reflect disciplined implementation

CSR Support for Communities Around Nuclear Plants

On Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives within the 16-km emergency planning zone, Dr. Singh said the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) undertakes CSR and Rehabilitation & Resettlement programmes for communities around all nuclear facilities.

He informed the House that:

₹168 crore has been spent under CSR in the current financial year

These initiatives focus on:

Infrastructure development

Healthcare

Education

Skill-building for local communities

Specific Kudankulam allocations over the last four years would be furnished separately.

Jaitapur Project: Commercial Aspects Under Review

Responding to queries on negotiations for the proposed six 1,600 MW reactors at the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project, the Minister said technical agreements are in place, while certain commercial aspects remain under consideration.

He assured that discussions are ongoing in coordination with relevant ministries, with national interest paramount.

Fuel Security and Policy Reforms

Addressing concerns about uranium imports in a volatile global environment, Dr. Singh said India has strengthened energy security significantly over the last decade.

He highlighted:

Nuclear capacity has more than doubled since 2014

Duty exemptions for nuclear plant equipment imports have been enabled up to 2035

Policy reforms are accelerating domestic capability

The expansion roadmap, he said, demonstrates that India is steadily enhancing indigenous potential and not solely dependent on external sources.

Power Allocation Follows Gadgil Formula

On electricity distribution from nuclear plants, Dr. Singh reiterated that allocation follows the long-standing Gadgil formula:

50% retained by the host state

35% allocated to neighbouring states

15% goes to the central grid

This ensures balanced regional distribution of nuclear-generated power.

Safety First, Production Next

Responding to safety concerns and past apprehensions in the Kudankulam region, Dr. Singh reaffirmed that India’s nuclear programme operates on the principle:

“Safety First, Production Next.”

He also clarified that allegations about centralised spent fuel storage at Kudankulam were scientifically unfounded, as each reactor manages its own fuel cycle.

Nuclear Energy as a Key Pillar of India’s Transition

Dr Jitendra Singh concluded that the government has instituted clear timelines for nuclear expansion and is implementing them in a structured and disciplined manner, positioning nuclear energy as a critical pillar of India’s long-term energy transition and self-reliant growth strategy.