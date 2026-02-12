Left Menu

UP govt constituting OBC panel for upcoming panchayat polls, govt informs Allahabad HC

The Uttar Pradesh government has informed the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court that it is in the process of constituting an OBC commission according to law for the ensuing panchayat elections in the state. The PIL demanded that the bench direct the state government to constitute the said commission.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:32 IST
UP govt constituting OBC panel for upcoming panchayat polls, govt informs Allahabad HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has informed the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court that it is in the process of constituting an OBC commission according to law for the ensuing panchayat elections in the state. A bench of Justices Rajan Roy and A K Chaudhary, thereafter, disposed of a plea after taking the statement of the state government on record. The order came on February 4, on a PIL which alleged that the term of the OBC commission had come to an end about five months ago but the state government has not constituted the said commission to date. The PIL said if the commission is not constituted and panchyat elections are conducted on the 2021 reservation list, it will violate the UP Panchayat Raj Act, 1947 and the directions of the Supreme Court. The PIL demanded that the bench direct the state government to constitute the said commission. At the time of the hearing, state counsel Isha Mitta apprised the bench that the state was in the process of constituting the commission. The government also said that it will hold panchayat polls after the constitution of the commission. Considering the stand of the state, the bench disposed of the PIL after recording the statement of the state lawyer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana: Group of boys fatally stabs Class-10 student in Kaithal

Haryana: Group of boys fatally stabs Class-10 student in Kaithal

 India
2
Two IEDs defused, Naxal memorial to slain chief Basavaraju razed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Two IEDs defused, Naxal memorial to slain chief Basavaraju razed in Chhattis...

 India
3
Gang held for duping man with fake Europe tour offer after car purchase in Kochi

Gang held for duping man with fake Europe tour offer after car purchase in K...

 India
4
Defying disability, Nanded teen writes Class XII exam with his feet

Defying disability, Nanded teen writes Class XII exam with his feet

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026