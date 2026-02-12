Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland make six changes in bid to bounce back against Italy

Elsewhere among the forwards James ⁠Ryan, who ​made an impact off ⁠the bench in last week's 36-14 defeat, starts at lock and Tadhg Furlong is fit enough for the bench, ⁠where the 23-year-old Edwin Edogbo will be hoping to make his Ireland debut from. With no break ahead ​of a trip to Twickenham the following weekend, Craig Casey gives Jamison Gibson-Park a ⁠breather at scrumhalf in the only other change.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:31 IST
Ireland made six changes for Saturday's Six ​Nations clash with Italy from the side ​that were soundly beaten by ‌France in ​their opening game with the Ulster pair of Robert Baloucoune and Cormac Izuchukwu handed their tournament debuts. The 28-year-old Baloucoune, who won ‌the last of his four caps in 2022, comes in for Tommy O'Brien on one wing, with the more experienced James Lowe, left out entirely from the panel in Paris, returning on the ‌other wing in place of Jacob Stockdale.

Izuchukwu, who has one fewer cap than his Ulster ‌teammate, starts in a new look backrow as Jack Conan comes in at number eight and captain Caelan Doris switches to openside flanker. Josh van der Flier misses out on the 23-man squad. Elsewhere among the forwards James ⁠Ryan, who ​made an impact off ⁠the bench in last week's 36-14 defeat, starts at lock and Tadhg Furlong is fit enough for the bench, ⁠where the 23-year-old Edwin Edogbo will be hoping to make his Ireland debut from.

With no break ahead ​of a trip to Twickenham the following weekend, Craig Casey gives Jamison Gibson-Park a ⁠breather at scrumhalf in the only other change. "There has been a positive reaction in training this week and we'll aim ⁠to ​keep on building into the weekend," Ireland coach Andy Farrell said.

Ireland team: 15. Jamie Osborne, 14. Robert Baloucoune, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. James Lowe, 10. Sam Prendergast, ⁠9. Craig Casey; 8. Jack Conan, 7. Caelan Doris (captain), 6. Cormac Izuchukwu, 5. James Ryan, 4. ⁠Joe McCarthy, 3. Thomas ⁠Clarkson, 2. Dan Sheehan, 1. Jeremy Loughman

Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher, 17. Tom O'Toole, 18. Tadhg Furlong, 19. Edwin Edogbo, 20. Tadhg Beirne, 21. ‌Nick Timoney, 22. ‌Jamison Gibson-Park, 23. Jack Crowley

