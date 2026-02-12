France in contact with Chad after one of its citizens disappeared
France is in close contact with Chadian authorities after one of its citizens disappeared in Chad, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said on Thursday, without providing any further details.
According to the mayor of the Chadian town of Amdjarass, located in the north-east of the country, the missing person is a French tourist attending the International Festival of Saharan Cultures.
"The tourist strayed from the group during a hike (...) He has been missing since yesterday evening and a search is underway," the mayor added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
