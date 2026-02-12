Left Menu

France in contact with Chad after one of its citizens disappeared

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:33 IST
​France is ​in close contact ‌with Chadian ​authorities after one of ‌its citizens disappeared in Chad, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said on ‌Thursday, without providing any further details.

According ‌to the mayor of the Chadian town of Amdjarass, located in ⁠the ​north-east ⁠of the country, the missing person ⁠is a French tourist attending the ​International Festival of Saharan Cultures.

"The ⁠tourist strayed from the group during ⁠a ​hike (...) He has been missing since yesterday evening ⁠and a search is underway," the mayor ⁠added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

