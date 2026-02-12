Left Menu

Man gets life term for raping, impregnating minor daughter in UP's Sonbhadra

A special court here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his 15-year-old daughter, who gave birth to a girl last month. Government advocate Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said the case was registered on October 27 last year at Chopan police station following a complaint by the victims uncle.

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:09 IST
A special court here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his 15-year-old daughter, who gave birth to a girl last month. Pronouncing the verdict, Additional Sessions Judge of the POCSO court, Amit Veer Singh, also imposed a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on the convict. Government advocate Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said the case was registered on October 27 last year at Chopan police station following a complaint by the victim's uncle. It was alleged that the girl's father, aged 35 years, raped her in April 2025. The victim was seven months pregnant at the time the complaint was filed. Agrahari said that the rape survivor gave birth to a girl on January 13.

