Gulmarg to Host Khelo India Winter Games Feb 23–26: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has announced that the Gulmarg leg of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2026 will be held from February 23 to 26 in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

This marks the sixth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, reinforcing India’s growing commitment to building a competitive winter sports ecosystem.

Two-Phase Format: Ladakh and Gulmarg

The first leg of KIWG 2026, featuring ice sports, was successfully conducted in Leh, Ladakh (January 20–26). The Gulmarg leg will now host the snow sports competitions.

The Indian Army, reigning overall champions, will defend their title in Jammu & Kashmir.

“The Gulmarg leg is coming at the back of the Winter Olympics and this is the perfect time to host the Khelo India Winter Games,” Dr Mandaviya said.

“We had a very successful first phase in Leh and surely, we will see the same excitement in Jammu & Kashmir as athletes once again battle challenging natural conditions.”

Four Medal Disciplines in Gulmarg

The Gulmarg competitions will feature four medal disciplines:

Ski Mountaineering

Alpine Skiing

Nordic Skiing (Cross-Country)

Snowboarding

Around 400 athletes are expected to compete, with Alpine Skiing attracting the highest participation.

Transforming India’s Winter Sports Landscape

Until the launch of the Khelo India Winter Games, winter sports in India remained largely niche, with limited visibility and structured competition.

The KIWG has:

Created a national competitive platform for ice and snow sports

Expanded participation and performance standards

Built a structured talent pipeline

The impact is now visible internationally.

Indian figure skater Tara Prasad has delivered medal-winning performances abroad, while the Indian women’s ice hockey team secured a historic bronze at the 2025 IIHF Women’s Asia Cup — India’s first-ever podium finish in an international ice hockey championship.

These achievements reflect a broader shift from sporadic international participation to sustained competitive presence.

Strategic Timing After Winter Olympics

The Gulmarg leg follows the conclusion of the Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026, where India is represented by:

Arif Khan (Alpine Skiing)

Stanzin Lundup (Cross-Country Skiing)

Officials believe this timing will carry forward global momentum and public enthusiasm into the domestic winter sports calendar, strengthening athlete motivation and national focus.

Medal Standings and Growing Competition

At the conclusion of KIWG 2025:

Indian Army topped the standings with 18 medals

Himachal Pradesh finished second

Followed by Ladakh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu

After the Ladakh leg of KIWG 2026:

Haryana leads with four gold medals

Followed by Ladakh, Maharashtra, and Telangana

With each edition, the competition has grown more intense, reflecting expanding depth across disciplines.

Building Toward Sustained Global Presence

Dr Mandaviya emphasised that regular domestic competition under Khelo India is critical to developing athletes capable of competing consistently at global events, including the Winter Olympics.

With structured exposure, high-pressure competition, and improved infrastructure, India’s winter sports ecosystem is steadily evolving from a marginal segment into a competitive national sporting vertical.