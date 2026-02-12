Left Menu

Girl dies after touching live electric water heater in MP's Raisen

A five-year-old girl died after coming in contact with a live electric water heater rod at her home in Madhya Pradeshs Raisen district on Thursday, police said. The girl was identified as Swati Jain, said Begumganj police station house officer SHO Rajiv Uike.

PTI | Raisen | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:48 IST
Girl dies after touching live electric water heater in MP's Raisen
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year-old girl died after coming in contact with a live electric water heater rod at her home in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred in the afternoon in Begumganj town, around 80 km from the district headquarters, he said. The girl was identified as Swati Jain, said Begumganj police station house officer (SHO) Rajiv Uike. Her mother was heating water by immersing the electric rod in a bucket at their house in ward number 16. While playing nearby, Swati touched the heater rod. On seeing this, her mother immediately switched off the power supply. The family rushed the child to the civil hospital, but doctors declared her dead after examination, he said. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, Uike added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DDA Green Expo 2026 set to outline people centric, climate-first vision for Delhi

DDA Green Expo 2026 set to outline people centric, climate-first vision for ...

 India
2
Install cameras to prevent waste dumping in Amayizhanchan canal in Kerala: SHRC

Install cameras to prevent waste dumping in Amayizhanchan canal in Kerala: S...

 India
3
Uttarakhand govt launches probe into 'irregularities' in sale of trust land in Dehradun

Uttarakhand govt launches probe into 'irregularities' in sale of trust land ...

 India
4
Piyush Goyal meets Lenovo, Carrier leaders to deepen localisation opportunities

Piyush Goyal meets Lenovo, Carrier leaders to deepen localisation opportunit...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026