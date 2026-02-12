Girl dies after touching live electric water heater in MP's Raisen

A five-year-old girl died after coming in contact with a live electric water heater rod at her home in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred in the afternoon in Begumganj town, around 80 km from the district headquarters, he said. The girl was identified as Swati Jain, said Begumganj police station house officer (SHO) Rajiv Uike. Her mother was heating water by immersing the electric rod in a bucket at their house in ward number 16. While playing nearby, Swati touched the heater rod. On seeing this, her mother immediately switched off the power supply. The family rushed the child to the civil hospital, but doctors declared her dead after examination, he said. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, Uike added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)