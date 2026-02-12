Case against former sarpanch for opium cultivation

A case has been registered in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district against a former village sarpanch for allegedly cultivating opium in his fields. Accused Samadhan Ughade, a worker of the Shiv Sena (UBT), was absconding, said a police official. ''We received information about opium farming at Dasegaon and conducted a raid. Some 400 kg of opium flowers, worth Rs 72 lakh, were seized, and a First Information Report was registered at Washi police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,'' he said. Police are searching for Ughade, the official added.

