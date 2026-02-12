Left Menu

Mumbai's civic body initiates e-auction of 6 properties over Rs 455.48 cr tax dues

In the case of two other properties located in Fort area in south Mumbai, owners have been served extended notices of 21 days to clear pending dues, failing which auction proceedings will be initiated, the release added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:25 IST
Mumbai's civic body initiates e-auction of 6 properties over Rs 455.48 cr tax dues
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's civic body on Thursday initiated e-auction proceedings against six properties for non-payment of property tax amounting to Rs 455.48 crore. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also issued 21-day final notices to two other defaulters, it said in a release. ''Despite repeated notices, the concerned property holders failed to clear outstanding dues totalling Rs 455,48,94,374, including penalties, prompting the corporation to commence the e-auction process against six of them. The six properties identified for e-auction are located in Goregaon (West), Bandra (West), Dahisar, Parel, Mazgaon and Malad-Kurar village,'' the release said. In the case of two other properties located in Fort area in south Mumbai, owners have been served extended notices of 21 days to clear pending dues, failing which auction proceedings will be initiated, the release added. The two properties in Fort comprise a residential-cum-hospital premises with tax arrears of Rs 21.03 crore and commercial premises with dues of Rs 13.47 crore. As part of a special drive against major tax defaulters, the civic body's Assessment and Collection Department carried out attachment and distraint action on eight properties across the city. The properties include open plots, residential land, commercial units, industrial premises and a hotel, the release said. The action was taken under relevant provisions of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, including Sections 203 to 206, it said. ''As per procedure, movable assets on the premises will first be attached and auctioned. If dues remain unrecovered, the immovable property will be put up for auction in accordance with statutory provisions and in compliance with Bombay High Court's interim order in Writ Petition No 2592 of 2013,'' an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana: Group of boys fatally stabs Class-10 student in Kaithal

Haryana: Group of boys fatally stabs Class-10 student in Kaithal

 India
2
Two IEDs defused, Naxal memorial to slain chief Basavaraju razed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Two IEDs defused, Naxal memorial to slain chief Basavaraju razed in Chhattis...

 India
3
Gang held for duping man with fake Europe tour offer after car purchase in Kochi

Gang held for duping man with fake Europe tour offer after car purchase in K...

 India
4
Defying disability, Nanded teen writes Class XII exam with his feet

Defying disability, Nanded teen writes Class XII exam with his feet

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026