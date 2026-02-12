Mumbai's civic body initiates e-auction of 6 properties over Rs 455.48 cr tax dues

Mumbai's civic body on Thursday initiated e-auction proceedings against six properties for non-payment of property tax amounting to Rs 455.48 crore. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also issued 21-day final notices to two other defaulters, it said in a release. ''Despite repeated notices, the concerned property holders failed to clear outstanding dues totalling Rs 455,48,94,374, including penalties, prompting the corporation to commence the e-auction process against six of them. The six properties identified for e-auction are located in Goregaon (West), Bandra (West), Dahisar, Parel, Mazgaon and Malad-Kurar village,'' the release said. In the case of two other properties located in Fort area in south Mumbai, owners have been served extended notices of 21 days to clear pending dues, failing which auction proceedings will be initiated, the release added. The two properties in Fort comprise a residential-cum-hospital premises with tax arrears of Rs 21.03 crore and commercial premises with dues of Rs 13.47 crore. As part of a special drive against major tax defaulters, the civic body's Assessment and Collection Department carried out attachment and distraint action on eight properties across the city. The properties include open plots, residential land, commercial units, industrial premises and a hotel, the release said. The action was taken under relevant provisions of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, including Sections 203 to 206, it said. ''As per procedure, movable assets on the premises will first be attached and auctioned. If dues remain unrecovered, the immovable property will be put up for auction in accordance with statutory provisions and in compliance with Bombay High Court's interim order in Writ Petition No 2592 of 2013,'' an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)