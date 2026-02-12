Jal Shakti Holds Training of Master Trainers (ToT) on Sujalam Bharat Database and Mobile App

With more than 81% of rural households now covered under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the Government of India is steadily transitioning the Mission’s focus from infrastructure expansion to long-term operation, maintenance, monitoring, and service sustainability of rural piped water supply systems.

In line with this shift, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti organised a national-level Training of Master Trainers (ToT) on the Sujalam Bharat Database and Mobile Application, alongside a dedicated session on the District Technical Unit (DTU) framework. The programme was held on 12 February 2026 at the SCOPE Complex in New Delhi.

Building a Digital Public Infrastructure for Rural Water Supply

During the training, DDWS officials presented the Sujalam Bharat Database (RPWSS module) and the Sujalam Bharat Mobile Application, highlighting their role as an end-to-end, geo-tagged digital registry of rural water supply schemes.

The platform is designed to digitally map rural drinking water infrastructure from the water source all the way to household tap connections, forming a strong Digital Public Infrastructure foundation for rural water governance.

Key features include:

Geo-tagged mapping of schemes and assets

Consolidation of operational and service-level data

Integration of water quality and infrastructure information

Improved transparency and accountability

Enhanced community participation in monitoring

Through the creation of Unique Sujalam Bharat IDs and Sujal Gaon IDs, the platform aims to establish a unified national registry of rural water supply systems.

Sujal Gaon ID: A Unified Digital Identity for Every Habitation

The morning technical sessions focused on the operational aspects of the RPWSS module, including Sujal Gaon ID creation and the functioning of the Sujalam Bharat App.

Officials from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) led hands-on training on:

RPWSS ID generation

Navigating the JJM 2.0 dashboard

Completing the Sujal Gaon ID creation workflow

Resolving technical and operational queries through interactive sessions

A separate detailed session on the Sujalam Bharat Mobile Application covered geo-referencing procedures and integration of rural water supply assets into the platform.

States and Union Territories actively participated, seeking clarifications and sharing early implementation experiences.

DDWS noted that many States have already initiated data entry and geo-tagging of assets, marking significant progress toward establishing a GIS-linked digital asset registry for rural drinking water infrastructure.

District Technical Units: Strengthening Long-Term Functionality and Service Delivery

The afternoon session focused on the District Technical Unit (DTU) framework, a major institutional reform being introduced in the extended phase of Jal Jeevan Mission.

While the first phase of JJM prioritised rapid infrastructure rollout to achieve universal household tap connections, the next phase emphasises:

Long-term functionality of schemes

Sustainable operations and maintenance

Reliable, utility-based service delivery

Professional technical oversight at district level

The DTU is envisioned as the technical backbone of rural water management within each district, functioning as an extended technical arm of the District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM).

The framework promotes convergence with expert institutions and departments and supports technical capacity through:

PHED engineers

Water quality personnel

Technical consultants

District-level professional monitoring systems

Digital Governance Tools and Jal Seva Aankalan

A core component of the DTU framework is the adoption of digital governance mechanisms, particularly the integration of all schemes into the Sujalam Bharat GIS-linked registry.

The DTU will also lead Jal Seva Aankalan (JSA), a structured assessment process focused on service-level performance.

Shri Absar Khan, Team Leader, NPMU-PHE, NJJM, provided a detailed walkthrough of the JSA format and clarified the responsibilities of DTUs in ensuring service delivery reliability.

The framework also encourages advanced digital tools such as:

Digital Twins for infrastructure simulation

Predictive analytics for early fault detection

Preventive maintenance strategies to reduce breakdowns

High-performance technical systems for district-level planning

Government Commitment to Inclusive, Digitised Water Infrastructure

Speaking on the initiative, Smt. Swati Meena Naik, Joint Secretary (Water), DDWS, emphasised the Government’s commitment to ensuring that no habitation is left behind as India progresses toward a digitised and service-efficient water infrastructure ecosystem.

She highlighted that every habitation will be assigned a unique digital identity linked with LGD codes, forming the foundational “Mother ID” for Sujal Gram IDs across all schemes.

This will enable:

State-level digital twin simulations

Stronger planning through integrated physical and digital infrastructure

Higher operational efficiency and reliability

Transparent, data-driven decision-making

She underscored that this transformation will significantly enhance service delivery standards, empowering engineers with cutting-edge digital tools.

Aligning Rural Water Governance with Viksit Bharat 2047

The programme concluded with closing remarks by Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM).

He stressed that digital transparency, institutional strengthening, and service-level based operation and maintenance are essential for sustainable rural water supply systems aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

He urged districts to adopt a data-driven approach across the entire source-to-tap chain, including:

Pipeline shutdown management

Inter-scheme linkages

Financial reconciliation

Timely correction of mapping and operational issues

He further informed that the officer in charge of the DTU would report directly to the District Collector, and DTU performance will be reviewed regularly in monthly district meetings.

Master Trainers to Lead State and District-Level Dissemination

The Training of Trainers programme was attended by PHED engineers, technical personnel and consultants nominated from States and Union Territories.

These participants will now serve as Master Trainers and resource persons, conducting further training sessions at:

State level

District level

Gram Panchayat level

At least one training session is to be conducted in February at each of these levels to ensure widespread institutionalisation of the reforms.

Strengthening Accountability and Sustainability in Rural Drinking Water Delivery

Through initiatives such as the Sujal Gaon ID, Sujalam Bharat digital registry, and the District Technical Unit framework, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation continues to reinforce:

Digital governance

Accountability

Professional technical support systems

Long-term sustainability of rural drinking water services

As Jal Jeevan Mission moves into its next phase, these reforms represent a decisive shift toward ensuring reliable, transparent, and service-oriented rural water supply systems across India.