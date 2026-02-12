Amarinder Singh committed to BJP, no question of returning to Cong: Daughter Jai Inder Kaur

Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur on Thursday said that her father Amarinder Singh and other family members are committed to the BJP and have no plans to return to the Congress. Responding to speculation about the political future of Amarinder Singh, a former chief minister of Punjab, Kaur said the family is firmly rooted in the BJP. She also said that her father is hospitalised due to a knee-related problem. Veteran politician Amarinder Singh joined the BJP in September 2022, nearly a year after his bitter parting with the Congress following his sacking as the Punjab chief minister. In reply to a question about the ED summons to Amarinder Singh and her brother Raninder Singh, she said it is an old matter to which they will respond accordingly. ''It's a process, and we will reply to that,'' she said. The ED has summoned Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case. The father-son duo has been accused of being the ''beneficiaries'' of certain foreign assets, including a Swiss bank account. The senior politician was asked by the federal probe agency to appear at its Jalandhar office on Thursday while his son has been asked to depose on Friday. Amarinder Singh, 83, is currently admitted to a private hospital in Mohali for a knee replacement surgery. On Wednesday, Raninder Singh said, ''As law-abiding citizens, we will cooperate fully with every investigating agency. We have absolute faith in the rule of law and are confident that truth and justice will prevail.'' The ED's move is related to a September 2025 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which dismissed petitions filed by the father-son duo seeking to stop the ED from inspecting an income tax chargesheet against them for allegedly being the beneficiaries of certain foreign assets, including a Swiss bank account. The matter stemmed from ''credible'' information and ''master sheets'' received by India from the French government in 2011, alleging the Singhs to be the ''beneficiaries'' of foreign assets ''maintained and controlled'' through foreign business entities, including a Swiss bank account and an asset in Dubai, held through a trust. The I-T department filed a chargesheet against the two before the court of chief judicial magistrate, Ludhiana, in 2016.

