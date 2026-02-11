Left Menu

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Son Summoned by ED Over Swiss Bank Account Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his son, Raninder Singh, for questioning regarding a Foreign Exchange Management Act violation. The summons are related to alleged unreported foreign assets, including a Swiss bank account, with the investigation originating from information provided by the French government.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Capt Amarinder Singh, former Punjab chief minister, and his son Raninder Singh over suspicions of foreign asset ownership, including a Swiss bank account. This development is linked to allegations of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations, with evidence traced back to a 2011 French report.

According to sources, Amarinder Singh, who is a senior BJP leader, might be unable to attend the scheduled deposition due to recent health issues. The federal agency intends to question both in relation to foreign assets allegedly maintained through offshore business entities.

The legal proceedings stemmed from a 2025 Punjab and Haryana High Court order that dismissed their pleas against an Income Tax Department chargesheet. The ED aims to inspect these documents to further probe the alleged violations of FEMA by the Singh duo.

