Israel's Netanyahu says Trump may be creating conditions for Iran deal

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:40 IST
Israeli ​Prime ‌Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ​on Thursday expressed hope ‌that U.S. President Donald Trump may be creating the ‌conditions to reach a deal ‌with Iran.

Netanyahu, in a statement before leaving Washington ⁠for Israel, ​said ⁠he had expressed "general scepticism" during ⁠his meeting with Trump and ​that if an agreement ⁠is indeed reached, it must ⁠include ​the elements that are very important ⁠to Israel.

They include Iran's ⁠nuclear ⁠programme, its ballistic missiles and Iran's proxies, ‌he ‌added.

