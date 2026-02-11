Leadership Shuffle at Akasa Air: Praveen Iyer Resigns

Akasa Air witnessed another top-level departure as Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer announced his resignation. This marks the second high-profile exit in just four months for the three-year-old airline.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the airline said Iyer, who has been pivotal over the past five years in shaping Akasa Air, is moving on to explore new opportunities. To ensure stability, he will remain involved through a structured transition period until April 30, 2026.

Started in August 2022, Akasa Air has seen changes with the departure of its co-founders. Earlier, Neelu Khatri had resigned in October 2025. Led by Vinay Dube as CEO, the airline now relies on its fleet of 33 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to continue its operations.