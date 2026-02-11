Left Menu

Leadership Shuffle at Akasa Air: Praveen Iyer Resigns

Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, has resigned, marking the second leadership exit in four months. He will continue to assist with the transition until April 2026. Akasa Air, operational since 2022, now has four remaining co-founders, and a fleet of 33 Boeing 737 MAX planes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:46 IST
Leadership Shuffle at Akasa Air: Praveen Iyer Resigns
  • Country:
  • India

Akasa Air witnessed another top-level departure as Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer announced his resignation. This marks the second high-profile exit in just four months for the three-year-old airline.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the airline said Iyer, who has been pivotal over the past five years in shaping Akasa Air, is moving on to explore new opportunities. To ensure stability, he will remain involved through a structured transition period until April 30, 2026.

Started in August 2022, Akasa Air has seen changes with the departure of its co-founders. Earlier, Neelu Khatri had resigned in October 2025. Led by Vinay Dube as CEO, the airline now relies on its fleet of 33 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to continue its operations.

TRENDING

1
Pace Digitek Secures Major Solar Project in Karnataka

Pace Digitek Secures Major Solar Project in Karnataka

 India
2
Revamping Delhi Skills: University Review Underway

Revamping Delhi Skills: University Review Underway

 India
3
FDA's Vaccine Policy Shift Jolts Moderna Shares

FDA's Vaccine Policy Shift Jolts Moderna Shares

 Global
4
Le Pen's Presidential Hopes Hang in the Balance as Appeal Trial Concludes

Le Pen's Presidential Hopes Hang in the Balance as Appeal Trial Concludes

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026