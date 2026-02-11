Shake-Up At Akasa Air: Co-Founder Praveen Iyer Steps Down

In a significant shake-up at Akasa Air, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer has resigned, following Neelu Khatri's departure last October. Iyer's exit marks the second high-level departure in four months at the burgeoning airline, which began operations in 2022.

Despite its expansion to a fleet of 33 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, Akasa Air has encountered multiple challenges, such as regulatory scrutiny and pilot issues. These have contributed to the airline's reported loss of Rs 1,986.25 crore in the 2024-25 financial year.

This leadership transition comes as Anand Srinivasan, the Chief Information Officer, prepares to step into Iyer's role, with the airline now on the lookout for a new Chief Information Officer. Meanwhile, Iyer reflected positively on his tenure, describing his time at Akasa Air as a privilege, and expressing confidence in the airline's future growth.

