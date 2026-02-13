Delhi govt inaugurates 51 more Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir health clinic in the Fatehpur Beri area, marking a significant step in expanding primary healthcare service across the city. On the same day, 51 Ayushman Arogya Mandir health clinics were inaugurated, including one in Madipur, by Health Minister Pankaj Singh, marking the first anniversary of the BJP government in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:02 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir health clinic in the Fatehpur Beri area, marking a significant step in expanding primary healthcare service across the city. With this launch, the total number of such clinics has increased to 370. On the same day, 51 Ayushman Arogya Mandir health clinics were inaugurated, including one in Madipur, by Health Minister Pankaj Singh, marking the first anniversary of the BJP government in Delhi. The Delhi government plans to open 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandir clinics in the city moving forward. These neighbourhood health clinics are designed to address common problems people face, Gupta said. The BJP won the Assembly polls held in February last year, returning to power in Delhi after 27 years. Gupta took oath as Delhi Chief Minister along with her Council of Ministers on February 20.

