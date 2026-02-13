Left Menu

UK to challenge court ruling on pro-Palestine group terror ban

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:02 IST
​British interior ‌minister Shabana Mahmood ​said on Friday ‌she intended to appeal London's High Court ruling that ‌the government's ban ‌on pro-Palestine group Palestine Action as a terrorist ⁠group ​was ⁠unlawful.

"I am disappointed by the ⁠court's decision and ​disagree with the notion that ⁠banning this terrorist organisation ⁠is disproportionate," ​Mahmood said in a statement. "I ⁠intend to fight this judgment ⁠in ⁠the Court of Appeal."

