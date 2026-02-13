UK to challenge court ruling on pro-Palestine group terror ban
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:02 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British interior minister Shabana Mahmood said on Friday she intended to appeal London's High Court ruling that the government's ban on pro-Palestine group Palestine Action as a terrorist group was unlawful.
"I am disappointed by the court's decision and disagree with the notion that banning this terrorist organisation is disproportionate," Mahmood said in a statement. "I intend to fight this judgment in the Court of Appeal."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- High Court
- Palestine Action
- pro-Palestine
- London
- Shabana
- â the Court of Appeal
ALSO READ
UK police shift focus to evidence gathering, rather than arrests, after Palestine Action ruling
REFILE-UPDATE 4-UK terrorism ban on Palestine Action group unlawful, court rules after appeal
UPDATE 4-UK terrorism ban on Palestine Action group unlawful, court rules after appeal
Britain's High Court says illegal to outlaw protest group Palestine Action
UPDATE 3-UK terrorism ban on Palestine Action group unlawful, court rules after appeal