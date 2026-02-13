Left Menu

Delhi: Speeding car rams into parked scooters, driver absconding

A speeding car rammed into several parked scooters in the Fateh Nagar area of west Delhi, causing significant damage to the vehicles, police said on Friday. The incident took place late Thursday night, and the driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:20 IST
Delhi: Speeding car rams into parked scooters, driver absconding
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding car rammed into several parked scooters in the Fateh Nagar area of west Delhi, causing significant damage to the vehicles, police said on Friday. The incident took place late Thursday night, and the driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle, they added. Eyewitnesses said that the car was moving at a high speed when it rammed into multiple scooters parked on the roadside. No injuries have been reported. ''After the crash, the driver abandoned the car at the spot and fled. Residents informed the police, and a team reached the scene,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia will review nuclear safety risks if Armenia opts for US-designed reactors

Russia will review nuclear safety risks if Armenia opts for US-designed reac...

 Russia
2
Trump expected to attend Saudi FII conference in Miami, sources say

Trump expected to attend Saudi FII conference in Miami, sources say

 Global
3
'BNP and Jamaat good pair for democratic path in Bangladesh'

'BNP and Jamaat good pair for democratic path in Bangladesh'

 Bangladesh
4
"Incredible": Sania Mirza hails Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner rivalry in tennis

"Incredible": Sania Mirza hails Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner rivalry in tenn...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026