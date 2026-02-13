Left Menu

Malawi aims to bring inflation below 21% this year, president says

The donor-dependent Southern African ‌nation has struggled to rein in inflation, which currently stands at 26% year-on-year and has been above 20% since ‌the middle of 2022. Mutharika returned to power ‌in a September election on promises of reviving Malawi's economic fortunes after years of crisis.

Malawi's government ​aims to bring annual ​inflation below 21% ‌this year, ​President Peter Mutharika told parliament on Friday. The donor-dependent Southern African ‌nation has struggled to rein in inflation, which currently stands at 26% year-on-year and has been above 20% since ‌the middle of 2022.

Mutharika returned to power ‌in a September election on promises of reviving Malawi's economic fortunes after years of crisis. Crippling foreign exchange shortages have disrupted ⁠imports of fuel, ​fertiliser ⁠and other essential goods.

Mutharika told lawmakers the goal was to ⁠lift economic growth to 3.8% in 2026 and to ​4.9% in 2027, up from the 2.7% rate he ⁠said his administration had inherited. Malawi is trying to negotiate ⁠a ​new support programme from the International Monetary Fund, restructure its debt and boost dwindling international reserves.

Mutharika ⁠said foreign exchange reserves remained below three months' import cover, ⁠a ⁠level widely recommended as a buffer against potential shocks.

