G Square Group Puts Employees First: Treats Entire 1500+ Chennai Employees to Exclusive A.R. Rahman Live Concert Experience
G Square Group, Indias largest plotted real estate developer, has announced a special employee engagement initiative by taking its 1500 Chennai employees to The Wonderment Tour A.R. Rahman Live in Chennai 2026, scheduled to be held on February 14, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Outdoor Stadium, Chennai.
- Country:
- India
G Square Group, India's largest plotted real estate developer, has announced a special employee engagement initiative by taking its 1500+ Chennai employees to The Wonderment Tour – A.R. Rahman Live in Chennai 2026, scheduled to be held on February 14, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Outdoor Stadium, Chennai. The initiative is part of G Square Group's ongoing efforts to foster a high-engagement workplace culture that values wellbeing, recognition and shared experiences. By bringing together employees from across departments for a cultural event of this scale, the company aims to strengthen camaraderie, and celebrate collective success beyond the workplace. Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Bala Ramajayam, Founder and Managing Director, G Square Group, said, ''At G Square, our people are central to everything we do. Shared experiences like watching a maestro like A.R. Rahman perform live will bring in lot of happiness, harmony, and meaningful connection to our G Square family members in Chennai. This initiative is one of our ways of appreciating our teams – who are the backbone of our company and celebrate a unique bonding experience together.'' As one of India's most iconic musical experiences, the A.R. Rahman live concert offers a meaningful platform for employees to unwind, connect, and create lasting memories together. This initiative adds to G Square Group's broader people-first approach, which includes continuous learning opportunities, transparent leadership engagement, and initiatives aimed at building a resilient, motivated workforce aligned with the company's long-term growth vision. About G Square Group G Square Group is India's largest plotted real estate developer, with over 20,000+ happy customers and has aggregated 4,000+ acres of land across India. Known for secure communities, verified legal compliance, and transparent processes, with hassle-free transactions. G Square's footprint spans across Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Trichy, Pollachi, Hosur, Mysuru and more. For over 13+ years, G Square has consistently delivered world-class investment lands with future-ready infrastructure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)