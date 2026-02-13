G Square Group Puts Employees First: Treats Entire 1500+ Chennai Employees to Exclusive A.R. Rahman Live Concert Experience

G Square Group, India's largest plotted real estate developer, has announced a special employee engagement initiative by taking its 1500+ Chennai employees to The Wonderment Tour – A.R. Rahman Live in Chennai 2026, scheduled to be held on February 14, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Outdoor Stadium, Chennai. The initiative is part of G Square Group's ongoing efforts to foster a high-engagement workplace culture that values wellbeing, recognition and shared experiences. By bringing together employees from across departments for a cultural event of this scale, the company aims to strengthen camaraderie, and celebrate collective success beyond the workplace. Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Bala Ramajayam, Founder and Managing Director, G Square Group, said, ''At G Square, our people are central to everything we do. Shared experiences like watching a maestro like A.R. Rahman perform live will bring in lot of happiness, harmony, and meaningful connection to our G Square family members in Chennai. This initiative is one of our ways of appreciating our teams – who are the backbone of our company and celebrate a unique bonding experience together.'' As one of India's most iconic musical experiences, the A.R. Rahman live concert offers a meaningful platform for employees to unwind, connect, and create lasting memories together. This initiative adds to G Square Group's broader people-first approach, which includes continuous learning opportunities, transparent leadership engagement, and initiatives aimed at building a resilient, motivated workforce aligned with the company's long-term growth vision. About G Square Group G Square Group is India's largest plotted real estate developer, with over 20,000+ happy customers and has aggregated 4,000+ acres of land across India. Known for secure communities, verified legal compliance, and transparent processes, with hassle-free transactions. G Square's footprint spans across Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Trichy, Pollachi, Hosur, Mysuru and more. For over 13+ years, G Square has consistently delivered world-class investment lands with future-ready infrastructure.

