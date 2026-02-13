Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Britain's Starmer set to call for multinational defence initiative, FT says

He is also set to ‌call for closer defence cooperation with allies in a speech on Saturday, as ‌well as in private discussions with other leaders at the three-day event, it added. A Downing Street spokesperson pointed Reuters to a statement issued on Thursday saying Starmer will meet with European leaders in Munich on Friday ⁠afternoon, ​including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz ⁠and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 12:18 IST
UPDATE 2-Britain's Starmer set to call for multinational defence initiative, FT says

British Prime Minister ​Kier Starmer is set to ‌make the ​case for Britain and its Western allies to launch a multinational defence initiative that could oversee joint weapons procurement and ‌cut rearmament costs, the Financial Times said on Friday.

Starmer is expected to raise the idea at this weekend's Munich Security Conference, the newspaper added, citing British government officials. He is also set to ‌call for closer defence cooperation with allies in a speech on Saturday, as ‌well as in private discussions with other leaders at the three-day event, it added.

A Downing Street spokesperson pointed Reuters to a statement issued on Thursday saying Starmer will meet with European leaders in Munich on Friday ⁠afternoon, ​including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz ⁠and French President Emmanuel Macron. Starmer will deliver a speech on Saturday outlining his vision for the future ⁠of European defence and security, that statement added.

The Munich Security Conference, one of the world's top security ​forums, will be held from February 13-15 this year. Earlier this month, Starmer said ⁠his government would consider applying to join a second possible multi-billion-euro European Union fund for defence projects. The European ⁠Commission ​is considering launching a second edition of its SAFE loans scheme as Europe seeks to bolster its defences due to growing fears of Russia and doubts about U.S. security ⁠commitments to Europe under President Donald Trump.

A British plan to join the original 150 ⁠billion-euro ($177 billion) SAFE fund ⁠broke down in November after Starmer's government refused to pay a financial contribution to join, in a setback for a post-Brexit reset ‌of relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Congress should study Vajpayee's life to understand Opposition's role": Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

"Congress should study Vajpayee's life to understand Opposition's role": Har...

 India
2
BNP heading towards major victory; set to return to power after two decades

BNP heading towards major victory; set to return to power after two decades

 Bangladesh
3
TVK chief Vijay slams criticism of him, party having no experience, says ''we have no experience in looting.''

TVK chief Vijay slams criticism of him, party having no experience, says ''w...

 India
4
Scoreboard of T20 World Cup: Australia vs Zimbabwe

Scoreboard of T20 World Cup: Australia vs Zimbabwe

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026