PM Modi Signs First ‘Seva Teerth’ Decisions; ₹2 Lakh Cr Farm Push

In his first set of decisions after shifting to Seva Teerth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed key files reflecting what officials described as the “spirit of Seva,” with measures spanning healthcare, women’s empowerment, agriculture infrastructure and startup innovation.

The decisions target broad sections of society — farmers, women, youth and vulnerable citizens — and signal an accelerated push toward inclusive development.

PM RAHAT Scheme: Cashless Treatment up to ₹1.5 Lakh

The Prime Minister approved the launch of the PM RAHAT scheme, aimed at providing life-saving protection to accident victims across the country.

Under the scheme, accident victims will be eligible for cashless treatment up to ₹1.5 lakh, ensuring timely emergency care and reducing financial barriers during critical hours.

The initiative is expected to strengthen India’s emergency medical response framework and prevent loss of lives due to delayed or unaffordable treatment.

Lakhpati Didi Mission Scaled Up to 6 Crore

Marking a major milestone in women-led development, the government has achieved the target of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis — more than a year ahead of the original March 2027 timeline.

Building on this momentum, the Prime Minister has now set a new target of 6 crore Lakhpati Didis by March 2029, effectively doubling both the scale and ambition of the programme.

The Lakhpati Didi initiative, which promotes sustainable income generation through women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs), has emerged as a key driver of rural entrepreneurship and financial empowerment.

Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Doubled to ₹2 Lakh Crore

In a significant boost to India’s agriculture value chain, the Prime Minister approved the doubling of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) loan target from ₹1 lakh crore to ₹2 lakh crore.

The enhanced corpus is aimed at strengthening post-harvest infrastructure, storage, logistics, processing units and supply chains — reducing wastage and improving farmer incomes.

The move is expected to support Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), agri-startups, cooperatives and rural entrepreneurs, reinforcing farm-to-market efficiency.

Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0: ₹10,000 Crore for Innovation

To catalyse the next wave of innovation, particularly in deep tech, advanced manufacturing and breakthrough technologies, the Prime Minister approved Startup India Fund of Funds (FoF) 2.0 with a corpus of ₹10,000 crore.

The new fund aims to support early-stage startups, expand risk capital availability and strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem at a time when global competition in frontier technologies is intensifying.

FoF 2.0 is expected to build on the success of earlier Startup India initiatives by improving access to funding for high-potential ventures and encouraging domestic value creation.

A Governance Signal from Seva Teerth

Officials described the first set of decisions from Seva Teerth as a governance signal centred on service, inclusion and economic empowerment.

From healthcare security and women-led livelihoods to farm infrastructure and deep-tech entrepreneurship, the measures reflect a multi-sector push aligned with India’s long-term development goals.