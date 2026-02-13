Leadership Shakeup at DP World Amid Epstein Allegations
DP World announced the resignation of its chairman, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, following scrutiny over his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The decision comes amid pressure from major investors who suspended investments due to these allegations. DP World has appointed new leadership to navigate future endeavors.
Dubai-based DP World, a leading port operator, announced on Friday that its chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, has stepped down. This comes amid increasing scrutiny over his reported connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Under mounting pressure from key investors, including British International Investment and a major Canadian pension fund, the company was compelled to act.
Prominent members of the U.S. Congress noted that Bin Sulayem's name appeared in documents released by the U.S. Justice Department, igniting new inquiries into his past dealings with Epstein. Although these connections have not been independently verified by outlets such as Reuters, the fallout has led to DP World appointing Essa Kazim as its chairman and Yuvraj Narayan as CEO.
This leadership change is part of a broader global ripple effect resulting from the Epstein case files, which have already affected numerous business and political figures worldwide. Despite the controversy, DP World aims to move forward with new leadership and maintain its significant role in global trade and logistics, operating across multiple continents.
ALSO READ
BII Resumes Partnership with DP World After Leadership Change
'Enough is enough': Minister Parameshwara slams public talk of leadership change
'Enough is enough': Minister Parameshwara slams public talk of leadership change
Leadership change not discussed with high command, patience will pay: DK Shivakumar
'Patience will also pay': Shivakumar amid speculation over Karnataka leadership change