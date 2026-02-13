Leadership Shakeup at DP World Amid Epstein Allegations

Dubai-based DP World, a leading port operator, announced on Friday that its chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, has stepped down. This comes amid increasing scrutiny over his reported connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Under mounting pressure from key investors, including British International Investment and a major Canadian pension fund, the company was compelled to act.

Prominent members of the U.S. Congress noted that Bin Sulayem's name appeared in documents released by the U.S. Justice Department, igniting new inquiries into his past dealings with Epstein. Although these connections have not been independently verified by outlets such as Reuters, the fallout has led to DP World appointing Essa Kazim as its chairman and Yuvraj Narayan as CEO.

This leadership change is part of a broader global ripple effect resulting from the Epstein case files, which have already affected numerous business and political figures worldwide. Despite the controversy, DP World aims to move forward with new leadership and maintain its significant role in global trade and logistics, operating across multiple continents.