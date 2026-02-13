Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup at DP World Amid Epstein Allegations

DP World announced the resignation of its chairman, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, following scrutiny over his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The decision comes amid pressure from major investors who suspended investments due to these allegations. DP World has appointed new leadership to navigate future endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:16 IST
Leadership Shakeup at DP World Amid Epstein Allegations

Dubai-based DP World, a leading port operator, announced on Friday that its chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, has stepped down. This comes amid increasing scrutiny over his reported connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Under mounting pressure from key investors, including British International Investment and a major Canadian pension fund, the company was compelled to act.

Prominent members of the U.S. Congress noted that Bin Sulayem's name appeared in documents released by the U.S. Justice Department, igniting new inquiries into his past dealings with Epstein. Although these connections have not been independently verified by outlets such as Reuters, the fallout has led to DP World appointing Essa Kazim as its chairman and Yuvraj Narayan as CEO.

This leadership change is part of a broader global ripple effect resulting from the Epstein case files, which have already affected numerous business and political figures worldwide. Despite the controversy, DP World aims to move forward with new leadership and maintain its significant role in global trade and logistics, operating across multiple continents.

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian-American Fund Sees Overwhelming Interest with 60 Proposals

Ukrainian-American Fund Sees Overwhelming Interest with 60 Proposals

 Ukraine
2
Mukkamalla and Ranjane Propel USA to Competitive Score

Mukkamalla and Ranjane Propel USA to Competitive Score

 India
3
USA's Cricket Revival: Mukkamalla's Power-Packed Performance Shines

USA's Cricket Revival: Mukkamalla's Power-Packed Performance Shines

 India
4
Students Secure Victory: Andaman Colleges To Remain With Pondicherry University

Students Secure Victory: Andaman Colleges To Remain With Pondicherry Univers...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026