BII Resumes Partnership with DP World After Leadership Change

British International Investment (BII) resumes investment with DP World after appointing a new CEO, overcoming concerns linked to the previous CEO's alleged associations. The partnership aims to develop African trading ports and enhance global trade potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK-based development investment agency, British International Investment (BII), has announced the resumption of its investment activities with DP World following the appointment of a new chief executive by the Dubai-based ports operator. This move comes as a significant development in their collaboration to bolster African trading infrastructure.

The change in leadership has been met positively by BII, with a spokesperson expressing optimism about continuing their partnership to drive the advancement of essential African trading ports. This initiative is seen as pivotal in unlocking the continent's potential for global trade.

Earlier in the week, BII had put a hold on new investment projects with DP World, citing concerns over former chief executive Sultan bin Sulayem's alleged connections with Jeffrey Epstein. The recent leadership change at DP World appears to have addressed these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

