Louvre's Priceless Art Spared as Water Leak Hits Denon Gallery

A water leak occurred in the Louvre museum's Denon gallery on Thursday evening, impacting the space that houses valuable artworks. However, the area containing Leonardo Da Vinci's iconic Mona Lisa remained unaffected, according to museum officials.

The leak, which happened in Room 707 housing paintings from French artist Charles Meynier and Italian Bernardino Luini, was stopped early Friday. Some ceiling damage, painted by Meynier, was noted, but officials assure that the gallery is soon set to reopen.

This incident marks the second water leak in less than three months for the Louvre, a venue recently challenged by a jewel heist, strikes, and a massive ticket fraud probe, intensifying scrutiny over its current management.