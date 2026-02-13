Left Menu

Louvre's Priceless Art Spared as Water Leak Hits Denon Gallery

A water leak affected the Denon gallery in the Louvre museum, where valuable paintings are displayed. The Mona Lisa was not impacted. The leak was contained, but some ceiling damage occurred. This incident follows recent challenges faced by the museum, raising concerns over its management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:45 IST
Louvre's Priceless Art Spared as Water Leak Hits Denon Gallery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A water leak occurred in the Louvre museum's Denon gallery on Thursday evening, impacting the space that houses valuable artworks. However, the area containing Leonardo Da Vinci's iconic Mona Lisa remained unaffected, according to museum officials.

The leak, which happened in Room 707 housing paintings from French artist Charles Meynier and Italian Bernardino Luini, was stopped early Friday. Some ceiling damage, painted by Meynier, was noted, but officials assure that the gallery is soon set to reopen.

This incident marks the second water leak in less than three months for the Louvre, a venue recently challenged by a jewel heist, strikes, and a massive ticket fraud probe, intensifying scrutiny over its current management.

TRENDING

1
USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

 Global
2
Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

 Ukraine
3
27-Year-Old Sectarian Dispute Murder Verdict Announced

27-Year-Old Sectarian Dispute Murder Verdict Announced

 India
4
USA's Stunning Victory Against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

USA's Stunning Victory Against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026