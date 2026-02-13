Left Menu

Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

The Jharkhand government demands over Rs 929 crore from Hindustan Copper for allegedly unauthorized production at Surda mine. The notice, citing statutory violations, pertains to output from 2000-01 to 2016-17. Hindustan Copper disputes the allegations, seeking legal recourse as the financial impact awaits judicial resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of Jharkhand has demanded a hefty sum of over Rs 929 crore from Hindustan Copper. This demand stems from allegations of unauthorized mineral production without necessary statutory clearances.

The East Singhbhum District Mining Office issued the notice under the Department of Mines and Geology, indicating violations at the Surda mine from 2000-01 to 2016-17, which contravenes the Mines and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act, 1957.

Hindustan Copper has refuted these claims, announcing its intent to pursue legal action. The company stated that any financial impact will hinge on the outcome of the legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

