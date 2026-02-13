Jharkhand Slaps Hefty Fine on Hindustan Copper

The Government of Jharkhand has demanded a hefty sum of over Rs 929 crore from Hindustan Copper. This demand stems from allegations of unauthorized mineral production without necessary statutory clearances.

The East Singhbhum District Mining Office issued the notice under the Department of Mines and Geology, indicating violations at the Surda mine from 2000-01 to 2016-17, which contravenes the Mines and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Act, 1957.

Hindustan Copper has refuted these claims, announcing its intent to pursue legal action. The company stated that any financial impact will hinge on the outcome of the legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)