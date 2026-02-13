Left Menu

Land Dispute Erupts into Violence in Nagaland's Chumoukedima District

A longstanding land dispute in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district erupted into violence, injuring at least 26 people. The conflict centers around allegations of illegal constructions and prevention of land use in Moava. The incident involved clashes between a tribal organization, villagers, and local authorities, leading to damage and arson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:13 IST
Land Dispute Erupts into Violence in Nagaland's Chumoukedima District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent confrontation over a land dispute has left at least 26 individuals injured in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district, authorities reported. The clash erupted in Moava village within the Medziphema sub-division, highlighting longstanding tensions.

Security forces quickly responded to the situation, successfully restoring order and resuming normal traffic flow. Residents are urged to maintain peace as tensions had been building over accusations surrounding illegal structures and blocked land activities.

The Chakhroma Public Organisation addressed a formal warning, which reportedly went unheeded, leading to hostilities when group members were obstructed by a local mob. The violent episode saw stones thrown, properties burned, and multiple injuries, raising questions about the role of local leadership and communal relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat Gears Up for Comprehensive Census: A Two-Phase Initiative

Gujarat Gears Up for Comprehensive Census: A Two-Phase Initiative

 India
2
Korean Culinary Support: The Hidden Olympics Team

Korean Culinary Support: The Hidden Olympics Team

 Global
3
Netherlands' T20I Struggles: A Tactical Breakdown

Netherlands' T20I Struggles: A Tactical Breakdown

 India
4
Call for Unity: Congress's Push for Kashmiri Migrant Welfare

Call for Unity: Congress's Push for Kashmiri Migrant Welfare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026