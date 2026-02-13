Land Dispute Erupts into Violence in Nagaland's Chumoukedima District

A violent confrontation over a land dispute has left at least 26 individuals injured in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district, authorities reported. The clash erupted in Moava village within the Medziphema sub-division, highlighting longstanding tensions.

Security forces quickly responded to the situation, successfully restoring order and resuming normal traffic flow. Residents are urged to maintain peace as tensions had been building over accusations surrounding illegal structures and blocked land activities.

The Chakhroma Public Organisation addressed a formal warning, which reportedly went unheeded, leading to hostilities when group members were obstructed by a local mob. The violent episode saw stones thrown, properties burned, and multiple injuries, raising questions about the role of local leadership and communal relations.

