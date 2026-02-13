Left Menu

Uncertain Future: The Role of UNRWA Amid U.S. Concerns

The U.S. remains unclear about UNRWA's future role amid accusations linking it to Hamas, leading to frozen funding. UNRWA's head warns that dismantling the agency without an alternative may create chaos similar to post-invasion Iraq. Calls for increased Gulf Arab support underscore the geopolitical tension.

The United States is grappling with its stance on the future role of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, as revealed by its chief on Friday. He warned that dismantling the agency could result in instability akin to Iraq post-2003.

The Trump administration has accused UNRWA of connections to the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, an allegation the agency strongly denies. Once a major donor, the U.S. froze its funding in January 2024 following Israel's accusations of UNRWA staff involvement in the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini, set to leave his position in March, emphasized the agency's essential role in providing public health and education services. He called for greater support from Gulf Arab nations, pointing out a disparity between their vocal support and financial contributions.

