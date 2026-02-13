Assam's Tea Gardens: A Landmark Land Rights Revolution

The Gauhati High Court has granted the Assam government the go-ahead to distribute land rights to workers in tea gardens, marking a significant decision in the state. This move came after the Indian Tea Association (ITA) contested an amended rule passed in the assembly, arguing it would alter tea garden structures.

Despite the ITA's warnings about possible disruptions to tea production, the court refrained from issuing a stay order and commended the Assam government's initiative as being under welfare laws. This development allows workers to acquire ownership for a nominal fee, effectively securing housing rights for those who've labored for generations without land security.

Advocate General Devajit Saikia disclosed that this measure, backed by the Assam cabinet's decision, rectifies a 'historic mistake,' as described by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Assam Fixation of Ceiling of Land Holdings (Amendment) Act aims to provide long-overdue land rights to the people brought by the British to toil in the gardens.