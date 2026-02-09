Left Menu

Empowering Tea Garden Workers: Land Rights Revolution in Assam

Assam's Chief Minister launched a landmark initiative distributing land rights application forms to tea garden workers. This pivotal move aims to elevate the social status of the tea tribes community, aligning with various welfare schemes announced before the state Assembly elections set for March-April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has initiated a groundbreaking step by distributing application forms for land rights to tea garden workers. This initiative is expected to significantly impact the social standing of the tea tribes and is part of a series of welfare schemes launched by the state government prior to the Assembly elections anticipated in March-April.

The BJP-led government is strategically engaging with adivasis and tea tribes, offering substantial incentives like a one-time financial grant of Rs 5,000 to 6 lakh members, reserved government jobs, and improved education and healthcare facilities. Traditionally considered a Congress vote bank, the BJP has successfully garnered support from this community, which has been crucial in its electoral victories since 2014.

Sarma highlighted this historical move, noting the legal framework set by 'The Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Landholdings (Amendment) Act 2025' that ensures land rights for tea workers. Approximately 3.5 lakh families across 825 tea estates will benefit from the act, with land sales restricted to within the community for 20 years to secure these gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

