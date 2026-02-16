Supreme Court Demands Overhaul of Tribunal Management

The Supreme Court has taken a firm stance on the challenges facing quasi-judicial bodies, urging the Centre to present a unified management strategy for all tribunals within four weeks. Delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, the directive aims to safeguard the independence and functionality of these bodies.

Addressing the long-standing issue brought forward by the Madras Bar Association, the top court highlighted a persistent vacancy crisis and the absence of a consistent legislative framework. Chief Justice Surya Kant insisted on adherence to previous judicial mandates, cautioning against tribunals becoming defunct.

The Attorney General, R Venkataramani, recommended a temporary measure allowing current chairpersons to hold office until replacements are found. In the interim, the court has extended the tenures of key officials to maintain operational status quo. The Supreme Court's intervention follows its rejection of the 2021 Tribunals Reforms law, which imposed restrictive service conditions on tribunal members.

