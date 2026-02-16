Left Menu

Election Commission Urges Swift Resolution of Form 7 Claims in West Bengal

The Election Commission of India has instructed West Bengal authorities to expedite the processing of claims and objections under Form 7. This directive aims to counter accusations of political manipulation in voter rolls by ensuring adherence to legal protocols for deletion requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:00 IST
The Election Commission of India has pressed West Bengal authorities to accelerate the handling of claims and objections related to Form 7, a crucial part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. This directive was issued amid concerns of alleged political tampering with the electoral rolls.

Allegations have surfaced that some political parties are exploiting Form 7 to disenfranchise legitimate voters by manipulating data. These claims were brought to light through representations to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in West Bengal and the Election Commission in Delhi.

The Commission's mandate, communicated to the West Bengal CEO, emphasizes swift action by Electoral Registration Officers to address all objections in line with statutory guidelines. Additionally, compliance with the Supreme Court's order extending the objection period has also been prioritized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

