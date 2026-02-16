Australian Families Repatriated from Syrian Camp Amid Ongoing Debate

A group of Australian citizens embarked on their journey home from Northeast Syria's Roj camp on Monday, amid an ongoing repatriation process. Comprising 34 individuals from 11 families, they are being accompanied by relatives who traveled from Australia, according to Roj camp director Hakmiyeh Ibrahim.

The Roj camp, housing some 2,200 individuals from nearly 50 nationalities, mostly women and children with alleged links to the Islamic State (IS), has long been controversial. Though not formally prisoners or accused of any crimes, these individuals have been confined in the tightly controlled camp overseen by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

This repatriation marks this year's first such operation with 16 families, including German, British, and French nationals, returned last year. The situation in such camps, especially the larger al-Hol, remains contentious due to reported poor conditions and violence, despite U.S. military efforts to manage accused IS militants by transferring them to Iraq for trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)