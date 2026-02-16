CCPA Fines Snapdeal ₹5 Lakh for Sale of Non-BIS Certified Toys

In a significant enforcement action to safeguard consumer rights and child safety, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of ₹5,00,000 on Snapdeal (Ace Vector Limited) for facilitating the sale of toys that violated mandatory quality and safety standards under the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020 and prescribed Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms.

The Authority held Snapdeal guilty of engaging in unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements by allowing non-BIS compliant toys to be listed and sold on its platform, in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The final order was issued under the leadership of Chief Commissioner Mrs. Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Mr. Anupam Mishra.

Suo-Moto Action Over Toys Sold in Violation of Mandatory BIS Standards

The CCPA took suo-moto cognizance after finding that toys were being sold on Snapdeal in breach of the Toys (QCO), which became mandatory on 1 January 2021.

A detailed investigation revealed multiple lapses, including continued availability of hazardous and uncertified products.

Key Findings of the Investigation

Continued Non-Compliance

Despite Snapdeal’s claims that such products had been delisted, non-compliant toys remained available on the platform as recently as December 2025.

Commercial Benefit from Unsafe Products

Snapdeal earned platform fees of ₹41,032 from the sale of non-compliant toys through two identified sellers:

Stallion Trading Company

Thriftkart

Lack of Transparency in ListingsMany toy listings lacked essential statutory disclosures such as:

Manufacturer’s name and address

Mandatory BIS certification numbers

Inadequate Due Diligence

The platform relied only on seller self-declarations without independent verification, which the Authority termed “inadequate” for preventing hazardous products from reaching consumers.

CCPA Rejects Snapdeal’s “Shopping Mall” Defence

Snapdeal argued that it operates merely as a “marketplace e-commerce entity,” comparable to a physical shopping mall.

The CCPA categorically rejected this analogy, observing that Snapdeal exercises substantial control over transactions through:

Managing platform-wide promotional events such as “Toofan Sale” and “Deal of the Day”

Tagging products with assurances like “great quality at best price,” which becomes misleading when applied to uncertified goods

Controlling logistics, refunds and replacement schemes

The Authority held that such involvement makes the platform accountable for ensuring compliance with safety regulations.

Shift from Buyer Beware to Seller Beware

The CCPA underscored a fundamental shift in consumer protection jurisprudence:

From caveat emptor (let the buyer beware)To caveat venditor (let the seller beware)

This places the burden of ensuring product safety not only on sellers but also on platforms that facilitate sales.

The Authority held that e-commerce platforms remain vicariously liable for defective or unsafe goods delivered through their portals.

Failure to Provide Assurance of Future Compliance

The CCPA further noted that when asked to provide a guarantee that non-BIS compliant toys would not reappear, Snapdeal failed to give a categorical undertaking.

This raised concerns over systemic compliance gaps in platform governance.

Wider Crackdown on Toy Safety Violations

The Authority has also issued notices to major e-commerce entities and sellers including:

Amazon

Flipkart

Snapdeal

Stallion Trading Company

Electronics Bazar Store

for violations of mandatory BIS and Quality Control standards.

Under Section 2(10) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, products that fail to meet compulsory standards are legally considered “defective.”

Failure to comply constitutes:

Misleading advertisement

Unfair trade practice

Violation of Consumer Protection (E-commerce) Rules, 2020

Directives Issued to Snapdeal

Along with the ₹5 lakh penalty, the CCPA directed Snapdeal to:

Ensure future compliance by guaranteeing that no non-BIS compliant toy is listed, hosted or advertised on its platform

Prominently display grievance redressal details, including contact numbers, email addresses and Grievance Officer information

CCPA Reaffirms Commitment to Safe Digital Marketplaces

The Authority reiterated its commitment to protecting consumer rights, preventing unfair trade practices, and ensuring that India’s digital marketplaces remain safe and transparent.

It urged all e-commerce platforms to exercise strict verification, accurate disclosures and regulatory compliance, especially for products impacting child safety.

The final order is available on the CCPA website.