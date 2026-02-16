51 AVGC-XR Startups to Showcase AI-Powered Media Innovation at WAVES Creators Corner

In a major boost to India’s fast-expanding Media & Entertainment innovation ecosystem, as many as 51 promising startups from the AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality) and Media Tech sector will showcase cutting-edge products and technologies at the WAVES Creators Corner, powered by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB), during the India AI Impact Expo 2026.

The Expo will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from 16–20 February 2026, positioning India’s creative-tech startups at the heart of global AI and immersive media conversations.

WaveX Enables Startup Participation in Creative Economy Push

The participation of these startups has been facilitated through WaveX, which continues to strengthen India’s innovation-driven creative economy by enabling emerging companies to access national platforms, investors and industry networks.

The WAVES Creators Corner is designed as a dynamic showcase where startups will demonstrate:

AI-powered content creation tools

Immersive XR storytelling formats

Gaming innovations and interactive media

Virtual production pipelines

Next-generation distribution and audience engagement technologies

The platform will bring together industry leaders, investors, policymakers and global stakeholders under one roof.

India’s AVGC-XR Landscape on Display

The curated cohort represents a diverse cross-section of India’s rapidly growing AVGC-XR ecosystem.

From AI-enabled animation pipelines and real-time rendering engines to immersive XR experiences and gamified learning platforms, the exhibiting startups highlight how Artificial Intelligence is transforming:

Content production workflows

Visual effects and animation scalability

Multilingual accessibility

Audience interactivity and personalization

Cultural-tech preservation and expansion

The showcase reflects India’s growing ambition to become a global hub for AI-driven creative technologies.

Futuristic Visitor Experiences: “Ideas for India AI”

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the WAVES Creators Corner will feature a futuristic lineup of immersive experiences designed to blend media innovation with interactive visitor engagement.

Key highlights include:

Zero-Touch Autonomous Newsroom

A breakthrough system that converts live event feeds into multilingual “Breaking News” bulletins in Hindi, English and Tamil — without human intervention.

The Bhasha-Wall

A massive video grid demonstrating real-time lip-synced dubbing across eight Indian languages, alongside an AI sign-language avatar.

Samvad Setu

An immersive experience allowing visitors to converse with historical legends through conversational AI.

The Director’s Chair

An interactive voice-command tool enabling users to alter movie scenes in real time.

Swar Sangam

A generative AI composition platform that creates broadcast-quality anthems within seconds.

Additional innovations include:

AI-powered podcast studio for multilingual interviews

Conversational AI humanoid robot interactions

Voice cloning station enabling attendees to hear themselves speak fluently in multiple Indian languages

Challenge Winners to Showcase Language and Cultural-Tech Breakthroughs

Startups emerging as winners under the Bhashasetu and Kalaasetu Challenges will also participate in the Expo.

Recognised for pioneering solutions in:

Language technologies

Cultural-tech applications

Heritage preservation

Linguistic accessibility

these startups will demonstrate AI-driven tools that expand the reach of Indian creative content across diverse audiences and geographies.

Strengthening India’s Creative-Tech Global Position

The participation of 51 startups underscores India’s expanding capabilities at the intersection of:

AI and immersive media

AVGC-XR innovation

Gaming and interactive storytelling

Multilingual content technologies

Next-gen digital entertainment platforms

As India AI Impact Expo 2026 unfolds, the WAVES Creators Corner is expected to serve as a powerful window into India’s creative future — where AI is not only transforming technology, but also redefining how stories are told, cultures are preserved, and audiences engage with content worldwide.