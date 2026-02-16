Left Menu

Swedish Husband Faces Charges for Exploiting Wife in Massive Sex Selling Case

A Swedish man has been accused of exploiting his wife by selling sexual services with her to over 120 men. The prosecutor has prepared charges of aggravated procurement. Two men who allegedly purchased these services have also been charged. The trial is set to start soon.

In a shocking case out of northern Sweden, a man is under investigation for allegedly exploiting his wife by arranging sexual encounters with over 120 men. The prosecutor leading the case revealed details on Monday, underscoring the severity of the allegations.

Prosecutor Ida Annerstedt noted that the husband has been in custody since October. The woman reported these events, leading to the possibility of criminal charges for aggravated procurement. Swedish law prohibits the purchase and procurement of sex, but the selling of sex by sex workers is not criminalized as they are treated as exploited victims.

With initial charges brought against two men who allegedly purchased sex from the woman, authorities believe more arrests will follow. The trial for the husband is scheduled to commence shortly after the indictment, expected on March 13.

