Delhi Court Acquits Two Men in High-Profile Trafficking Case

In a significant judgment, a Delhi court acquitted two men, Kurban Ali and Tejarth Mohammad, of charges of trafficking and wrongful confinement. The case collapsed after the complainant, the prosecution's key witness, turned hostile and retracted her allegations, creating reasonable doubt.

The case originated from a 2014 complaint where the woman alleged she was trafficked to Delhi under false pretenses and kept in confinement by the accused. The prosecution claimed that the accused demanded money from her husband, but these claims were dismantled during the trial.

Throughout the trial, the complainant denied her previous statements, stating she came to Delhi willingly and was not trafficked or confined. Her testimony, along with the absence of her husband as a material witness due to his death, led the court to acquit the men of all charges, citing insufficient evidence.

