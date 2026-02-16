Haryana Police Tackles Social Media Misconduct with Rigorous Cyber Crackdown

Haryana Police have initiated a robust campaign to tackle illegal, objectionable, and misleading content on social media and digital platforms. Over the past month, cyber teams have scrutinized 2,052 links and profiles, succeeding in removing 1,616 instances of objectionable material.

The initiative, conducted jointly with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, aims to curb the dissemination of misleading and socially disruptive content online. The drive involves daily identification and action against posts, videos, and profiles that may disturb public peace.

Aligned with efforts against digital fraud, a separate campaign against fake trading and investment apps was also launched, targeting 125 suspicious applications. Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal emphasized the need for vigilance and public cooperation to ensure a safe digital environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)