Controversy Erupts Over Punjab Bureaucracy's Role in AAP Event

Opposition parties criticized the presence of senior bureaucrats at an AAP event in Punjab, accusing the state government of politicizing the bureaucracy. Concerns were raised about the use of public resources for a political rally, with demands for action from the Punjab Governor and Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition parties in Punjab have voiced serious concerns over the attendance of the state's chief secretary and the Director General of Police at an event organized by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Moga. The event was part of the AAP government's 'Yudh Nashian Virudh-2.0' anti-drug campaign, but critics argue it was more of a political rally.

Key figures in the opposition, including Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, accused the AAP-led government of using public resources to further its political goals. Jakhar termed the event unethical and suggested it violated the All India Services Rules, while Bajwa warned that such actions blur the lines between government and party interests.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema also criticized the use of government funds and resources in the event, alleging it was a ploy to bolster the AAP's election campaign for 2027. He urged the Punjab Governor and Election Commission to take action and recover the expenditures incurred, arguing the event couldn't qualify as an official government function.

(With inputs from agencies.)

