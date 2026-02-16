Left Menu

Delhi's Tuition Turmoil: AAP's Battle Against Fee Hikes in Private Schools

The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Saurabh Bharadwaj, protested against private school fee hikes in Delhi. Parents face delays in receiving students' roll numbers for CBSE exams. The BJP claims the issue is resolved, citing new legislation to prevent unauthorized fees. The protest highlighted ongoing educational challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organized a demonstration on Monday to protest a significant fee hike by a private school in Saket, Delhi. Parents joined the protest, expressing fears about delays in obtaining roll numbers for students set to appear for the upcoming CBSE board exams.

Led by AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, the demonstration called attention to the alleged increase in fees ranging from 50 to 80 percent since April 1 of the previous year. Bharadwaj accused the BJP-led government of failing to deliver on promises to legislate fee refunds, while pointing out that no schools had yet refunded the raised amounts. Police detained Bharadwaj and 14 other protesters, ensuring law and order during the event.

The BJP countered AAP's accusations, asserting that the issue is resolved due to their intervention and new law. They claim the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, prevents unauthorized fee collection and protects student rights, ensuring students receive their roll numbers without pressure from schools.

