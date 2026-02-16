Left Menu

A Meeting of Minds: Modi and Musliyar Connect Over Key Issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the influential Sunni Muslim leader, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, discussing social and developmental issues. The dialogue highlighted minority welfare, the importance of inclusive development, and proposed initiatives for community engagement. The meeting was seen as a sign of Kerala's changing political landscape.

A Meeting of Minds: Modi and Musliyar Connect Over Key Issues
  • Country:
  • India

In a meeting that has caught the attention of political and social analysts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, in Kerala. The conversation spanned various social, educational, and humanitarian initiatives, with a focus on minority welfare and international developments.

The meeting, celebrated by several pro-BJP social media users, was hailed as a positive step towards fostering unity and understanding. Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad highlighted concerns gathered from his recent Kerala tour, emphasizing the need for inclusive development and equitable resource allocation across regions.

Prime Minister Modi commended the educational and social initiatives led by the Samastha Kerala Jam'iyyathul Ulama and Jamia Markaz, noting their significant contribution to India's global reputation. Discussions also covered issues like Waqf protection, minority welfare schemes, and proposed train services to south Indian pilgrimage centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

