Left Menu

Revamping Delhi's EWS Housing: A New Era in Urban Development

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood announces commitment to providing dignified housing for Delhi's slum residents. Inspecting EWS flats in Bhalswa, Sood highlights the urgent need for repairs and proper allotment. With redevelopment plans underway, current government addresses past failures and aims to ensure better living conditions for families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:15 IST
Revamping Delhi's EWS Housing: A New Era in Urban Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance living conditions for Delhi's underprivileged, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood pledged the government's commitment to providing dignified housing for slum and informal settlement residents. During an inspection of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Bhalswa, Minister Sood revealed that around 7,400 flats have been constructed but remain unallocated, leading to their deteriorated state.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who has consistently emphasized the need for better living conditions for families in slum clusters, especially children, continues to support the initiative. The government is focusing on redeveloping the flats built with public funds, ensuring a transparent and efficient allocation to eligible beneficiaries at the preliminary stage of technical assessment.

The Minister criticized the previous administration's handling of the EWS housing project, accusing them of neglecting timely allotment and appropriate rehabilitation plans, resulting in significant repairs now needed. Under in-situ development or rehabilitation plans, Sood assured that no slum resident would face displacement and aims to provide a safer and dignified future for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
2
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India
4
Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026