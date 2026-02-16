Revamping Delhi's EWS Housing: A New Era in Urban Development

In a move to enhance living conditions for Delhi's underprivileged, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood pledged the government's commitment to providing dignified housing for slum and informal settlement residents. During an inspection of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Bhalswa, Minister Sood revealed that around 7,400 flats have been constructed but remain unallocated, leading to their deteriorated state.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who has consistently emphasized the need for better living conditions for families in slum clusters, especially children, continues to support the initiative. The government is focusing on redeveloping the flats built with public funds, ensuring a transparent and efficient allocation to eligible beneficiaries at the preliminary stage of technical assessment.

The Minister criticized the previous administration's handling of the EWS housing project, accusing them of neglecting timely allotment and appropriate rehabilitation plans, resulting in significant repairs now needed. Under in-situ development or rehabilitation plans, Sood assured that no slum resident would face displacement and aims to provide a safer and dignified future for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)